Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) Shares Sold by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP lowered its stake in Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,823 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Motion Acquisition were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Motion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,955,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,925,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motion Acquisition by 6.4% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,759 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,940,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P lifted its position in shares of Motion Acquisition by 13.8% during the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 569,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 69,249 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOTN opened at $10.09 on Friday. Motion Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Motion Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Motion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intends to focus on the vehicle industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software and cloud solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and mobile asset management applications.

