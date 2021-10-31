LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 14.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,806,000 after purchasing an additional 359,430 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 26,381.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,014,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,010,404 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 18.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 737,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,297,000 after buying an additional 114,227 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 736,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,032,000 after buying an additional 56,140 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $209,532,000. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAD opened at $319.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.75. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.00 and a 52-week high of $417.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $330.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total value of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.00.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

