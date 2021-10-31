PDT Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 330.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,474 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,562,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,938 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,878,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,324 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,119,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,819,000 after buying an additional 1,395,798 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,706,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,754,000 after buying an additional 245,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,067,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,688,000 after buying an additional 2,094,233 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Pure Storage from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.21.

PSTG stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

