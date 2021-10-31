PDT Partners LLC Sells 23,378 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 18.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,378 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Precision BioSciences were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTIL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,507,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 20.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,792,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,956,000 after acquiring an additional 479,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 267.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 391,818 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,382,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 154.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 313,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

DTIL stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.41 million, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.74.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.80. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 45.88% and a negative return on equity of 69.50%. The firm had revenue of $68.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

