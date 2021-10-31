PDT Partners LLC Increases Stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in CEVA were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in CEVA in the second quarter worth $37,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEVA during the first quarter worth $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 2,906.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 85.9% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

CEVA stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.92 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.67.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

