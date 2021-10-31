BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Shares Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 116.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,103 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,703 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.32% of BlueLinx worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BXC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after buying an additional 59,697 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 89.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 3,836.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 10.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

In other BlueLinx news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $214,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $187,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,785 shares of company stock worth $3,186,305 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital raised their price objective on BlueLinx from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of BXC opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.93. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $70.38.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $6.65. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 213.94% and a net margin of 6.15%.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

