PDT Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Pitney Bowes worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBI stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 129.88%. The firm had revenue of $899.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

