PDT Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 41.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,539 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Itron by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Itron by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Itron by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $202,710.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $45,822.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,097 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.64.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $77.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.50 and a 1 year high of $122.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.04.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.