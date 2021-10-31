Analysts Anticipate Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.05 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will post sales of $83.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Culp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.20 million. Culp reported sales of $76.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year sales of $330.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $329.70 million to $331.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $348.70 million, with estimates ranging from $345.90 million to $351.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.39 million. Culp had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 2.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Culp in the second quarter worth $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Culp by 15,938.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Culp by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Culp in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Culp in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CULP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 20,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,023. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.41 million, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. Culp has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $17.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

