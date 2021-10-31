BlueDrive Global Investors LLP Trims Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

BlueDrive Global Investors LLP lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up approximately 3.0% of BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $12,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,344,000 after acquiring an additional 44,384 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in AutoZone by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,570,000 after acquiring an additional 33,680 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AutoZone by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,626,000 after acquiring an additional 34,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in AutoZone by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,784.84 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,085.85 and a 12-month high of $1,844.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,657.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1,562.86.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $30.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,661.53.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

