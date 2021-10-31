Blue Pool Management Ltd. Has $20.78 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Blue Pool Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.7% of Blue Pool Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Blue Pool Management Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $20,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Amundi bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $893,779,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,007.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 861,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,348,000 after acquiring an additional 784,070 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,109,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $559,617,000 after acquiring an additional 670,372 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,784,871,000 after acquiring an additional 566,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 796,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,898,000 after acquiring an additional 451,134 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.89.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $633.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $249.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $580.39 and a 200 day moving average of $524.94. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $634.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

