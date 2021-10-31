Blue Grotto Capital LLC Sells 1,708 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,433 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. SEA comprises 2.4% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $7,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Builders Union LLP purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth about $47,369,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 36.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,830,135 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $502,555,000 after purchasing an additional 492,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 26.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 67,382 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $18,503,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 21.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 25,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 157.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,657 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SE opened at $343.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.36 billion, a PE ratio of -95.97 and a beta of 1.35. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $155.10 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $335.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.57.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.75.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

