Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will announce sales of $9.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.00 million and the highest is $10.14 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $9.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $37.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.60 million to $38.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $19.30 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $31.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OPNT. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, Director Michael Sinclair sold 65,124 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $1,074,546.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,701. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew R. Ruth bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,780. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,300 shares of company stock worth $93,057 and have sold 116,224 shares worth $1,833,041. 28.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPNT. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 23,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPNT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.57. The stock had a trading volume of 26,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,675. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average is $16.20. The company has a market cap of $103.71 million, a P/E ratio of -65.47 and a beta of 0.75. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

