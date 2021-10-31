Gifto Hits Market Cap of $42.48 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 31st. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded 21% higher against the dollar. Gifto has a market cap of $42.48 million and $78.65 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gifto alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00048244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $135.26 or 0.00224342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.02 or 0.00096227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto (GTO) is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GTOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.