DerivaDAO Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.30 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $5.71 or 0.00009473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $149.04 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00068428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00072959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.37 or 0.00105111 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,184.39 or 0.99824512 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,175.01 or 0.06924866 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00022710 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.