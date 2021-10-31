mStable USD Price Tops $1.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.28 million and $165,668.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,428.84 or 1.00229975 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00059106 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00041647 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.36 or 0.00610986 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000108 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

