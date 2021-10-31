Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,321,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,058,000 after acquiring an additional 97,846 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,371,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,207,000 after acquiring an additional 382,902 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 907.8% in the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,799,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,393,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,349,000 after acquiring an additional 155,189 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.17.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $162.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.97 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $194.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.14.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 83.14% and a return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

