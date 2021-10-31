PDT Partners LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Impinj worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,317,000 after purchasing an additional 30,023 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 5.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at about $1,235,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Impinj by 14.3% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 492,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,407,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at about $556,000. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impinj stock opened at $69.72 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.37 and its 200-day moving average is $51.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 2.36.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $40,179.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,624 shares of company stock worth $555,686 in the last ninety days. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PI shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Impinj in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

