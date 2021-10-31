PDT Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 67,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGH. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Textainer Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38,035 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Textainer Group by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Textainer Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 26,185 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Textainer Group by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 43,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Textainer Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,928,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,899,000 after buying an additional 33,047 shares during the last quarter. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGH stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $40.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Textainer Group had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

TGH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Textainer Group Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

