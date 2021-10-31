Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,040 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $16,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $202,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $231,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on VAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.57.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $157.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.48 and a 200-day moving average of $160.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -53.84 and a beta of 2.47. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $93.27 and a 52-week high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.00 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently -480.00%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

