Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 288,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,210 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.66% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group worth $17,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYFM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 835.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,458,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 328.6% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,332,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 58.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,431,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,621,000 after buying an additional 528,016 shares in the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hydrofarm Holdings Group news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

HYFM opened at $32.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.11. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

