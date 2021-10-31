Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $18.55 Million Stock Position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,304 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.43% of Tivity Health worth $18,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 1,663.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tivity Health by 603.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health in the first quarter worth $205,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health in the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health in the second quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 372,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,696.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TVTY shares. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Truist reduced their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $25.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -45.49, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.43. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 592.23% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.33 million. Analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Tivity Health Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

