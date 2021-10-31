Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 161,000 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $20,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 383.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the second quarter valued at $51,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 113.2% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNL opened at $54.34 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.53.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

A number of research firms have commented on TNL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.