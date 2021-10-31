Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 44,727 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 44,727 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $7,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,735,000 after buying an additional 31,538 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 366.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DGX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

DGX opened at $146.78 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $160.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.02.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

