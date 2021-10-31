Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $8.44 Million Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $8,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.2% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 4.6% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 5.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 7.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOG opened at $36.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HOG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.64.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

