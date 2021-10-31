SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $152.73 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $83.44 and a 1-year high of $174.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.17 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPS Commerce stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of SPS Commerce worth $31,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPSC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Northland Securities cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

