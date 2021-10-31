Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 0.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

GVA stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92 and a beta of 1.50. Granite Construction has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.