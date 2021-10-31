Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 38.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.
CHKP opened at $119.60 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $109.07 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.98 and a 200-day moving average of $120.06.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 395.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 516,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $75,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
