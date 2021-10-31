Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 38.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

CHKP opened at $119.60 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $109.07 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.98 and a 200-day moving average of $120.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 395.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 516,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $75,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.25.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

