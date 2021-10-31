Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $148.36 on Friday. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $84.60 and a fifty-two week high of $160.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $1,706,878.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,885.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David B. Powers sold 12,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total value of $1,848,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,369 shares in the company, valued at $364,991.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Materials stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 110,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Eagle Materials worth $26,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

