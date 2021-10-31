Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives $37.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

KDP stock opened at $36.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,740,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829,553 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,040,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,146,000 after buying an additional 3,497,721 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at $116,292,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 87.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,312,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,971,000 after buying an additional 2,941,107 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,738,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,095,000 after buying an additional 2,310,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

