Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Short Interest Up 101.3% in October

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 101.3% from the September 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

BTDPF stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

