PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Short Interest Update

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,400 shares, a growth of 105.4% from the September 30th total of 208,100 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 68,212 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

PCB opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.93. PCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.52.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, research analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

