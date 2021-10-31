Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Up 109.1% in October

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 109.1% from the September 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JSML stock opened at $67.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.36. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $73.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

