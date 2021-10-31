Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 209,290 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 338,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,290 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in News were worth $8,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in News by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,684,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,908,000 after acquiring an additional 180,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in News by 20.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,321,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in News by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,292,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,386,000 after acquiring an additional 665,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in News by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,623,000 after acquiring an additional 360,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in News by 21.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,124,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NWSA. UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, News currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $22.90 on Friday. News Co. has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. On average, analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

News Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

