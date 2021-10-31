Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,718 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Natera worth $8,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Natera by 5,766.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Natera by 27.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $114.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.61 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.46.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. The business had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $232,520.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $207,229.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,464 shares of company stock worth $25,771,872. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTRA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.46.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

