Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 12,589 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP cut its stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,589 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned approximately 0.06% of NOW worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in NOW during the first quarter worth $51,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NOW during the first quarter worth $101,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in NOW during the second quarter worth $106,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NOW during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in NOW during the first quarter worth $123,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NOW alerts:

In other news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,317.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $798.24 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.70. NOW Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $11.98.

Several research firms have weighed in on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.