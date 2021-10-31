Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys New Stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,497 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,351,000 after purchasing an additional 396,575 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,743,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3,240.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,993 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 40,736 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $31.93 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

