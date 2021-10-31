Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1,427.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,901 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $9,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $127.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.51. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

SRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.43.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

