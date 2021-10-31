Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 224,761 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,761 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NortonLifeLock worth $9,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 283.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

