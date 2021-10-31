Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $12,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Carter’s by 85.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,399,000 after acquiring an additional 90,877 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Carter’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 146,639.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 33,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the second quarter worth approximately $33,367,000.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRI opened at $98.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.09. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRI. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

