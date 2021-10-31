Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 529 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,763 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $722,919,000 after acquiring an additional 55,885 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $4,773,000. Miramar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 471,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $218,423,000 after acquiring an additional 54,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $531.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $499.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.77. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.42 and a 1-year high of $536.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.93.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.