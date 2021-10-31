Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $232,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.56 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The company has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.80.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

