Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $15.11 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $15,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,768 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 471,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,581,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $278.65 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $186.93 and a twelve month high of $281.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

