Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.47 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will announce $3.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.33 billion. Alcoa posted sales of $2.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year sales of $12.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.88 billion to $12.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.60 billion to $13.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AA shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $45.95 on Thursday. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -34.48%.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter worth approximately $16,578,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 104.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 236,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 121,277 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth $2,485,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at $38,268,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

