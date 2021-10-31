Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $16.82 Million Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.39% of ICU Medical worth $16,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,361,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,198,000 after purchasing an additional 326,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,702,000 after purchasing an additional 40,771 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ICU Medical by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,906,000 after acquiring an additional 75,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in ICU Medical by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 318,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after acquiring an additional 25,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $234.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 0.49. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.18 and a 1 year high of $282.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.22 and its 200-day moving average is $209.93.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.30 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 8.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $201,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICUI. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

