$57.70 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will report $57.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.00 million. Heritage Financial reported sales of $63.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year sales of $239.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.30 million to $241.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $225.70 million, with estimates ranging from $223.70 million to $229.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 40.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

HFWA stock opened at $24.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.95. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $893.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 62.02%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial during the third quarter worth about $369,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 59.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 40,396 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial during the third quarter worth about $910,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 6.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

