Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.82 Million

Brokerages forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will report $153.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $151.90 million. Heartland Express reported sales of $155.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year sales of $612.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $610.75 million to $614.21 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $629.86 million, with estimates ranging from $616.08 million to $641.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heartland Express.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

HTLD opened at $16.33 on Thursday. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.42.

Heartland Express announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, August 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Heartland Express by 1,577.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Heartland Express by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.