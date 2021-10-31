Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Inseego reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 800%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.09). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.81 million. Inseego’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inseego presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Inseego by 24.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,294,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,514,000 after buying an additional 1,226,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inseego by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,128,000 after buying an additional 264,621 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Inseego by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,618,000 after buying an additional 149,411 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inseego by 10.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,129,000 after buying an additional 126,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Inseego by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 810,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 36,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSG opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $639.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.70. Inseego has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average is $8.52.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

