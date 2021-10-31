AnRKey X ($ANRX) Achieves Market Cap of $11.50 Million

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded up 47.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One AnRKey X coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges. AnRKey X has a total market capitalization of $11.50 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded up 61.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00068577 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00074620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.80 or 0.00107268 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,410.63 or 0.99994654 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,177.37 or 0.06914585 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00022523 BTC.

AnRKey X Coin Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,167,389 coins. AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com . AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here . AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io

Buying and Selling AnRKey X

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnRKey X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AnRKey X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

