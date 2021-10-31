SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $120,340.00

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 31st. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $120,340.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00068577 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00074620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.80 or 0.00107268 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,410.63 or 0.99994654 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,177.37 or 0.06914585 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00022523 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

